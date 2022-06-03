Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Maverick Star Male

Another day another Pinkvilla Style Icon nomination. Actors work so hard to reach where they're today. The nominees for Pinkvilla Super Stylish Maverick Star Male are listed below:

1. Tiger Shroff:

Keeping his foot in Bollywood in 2014, Tiger Shroff has become India's crush in no time. When it comes to his style, the fashion police have noticed how he loves playing safe. But he does make the girls go crazy for not only his style but also his obsession with fitness. One thing you will not find Tiger without is his sunglasses.

2. Pratik Gandhi:

After 'Scam 1992' only one thing people were talking about and that was the way Pratik Gandhi swayed with his acting skills in the series. He looks dashing in his suits and he can sure pull off anything he wears.

3. Ahan Shetty:

One of the newest Bollywood actors we have got in our industry is Ahan Shetty. Even before his debut, he was already known not because of his father but because of his social media presence. His love for fashion is quite appreciated. Giving the next-boy-door vibe, he is already on his way to getting the crown for being a fashionista.

4. Ishaan Khatter:

When it comes to his films, people love him. Fashion and fitness have seemed to be the new thing people are taking up and this 26-year-old actor is not behind. His love for fitness and fashion is seen in his style for extremely cool, suave personal style. Ishaan is a big fan of street style.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur:

Aditya gives us those royal looks whenever he's spotted at any event/party. His fan base has only been growing ever since he has been launched in 2009. His charming looks and love for bright colors make the girls swoon over him.

Eager to know who wins this title? The wait is almost over. On 16th June, you get your answer until then stay tuned to Pinkvilla.