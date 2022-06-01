Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Music Personality

Musicians have been fashion icons in the West, but the trend was new in India. These musicians are our favourites not only when it comes to music, but also when it comes to fashion, as illustrated by their outfit choices. When it comes to deciding what to wear, the fashionistas among them serve as inspiration. Their fashion sense reflects the overall evolution of generations and societal changes. Pinkvilla has nominated five music stars who have made significant contributions to fashion.

Here are Our Top 5 Super Stylish Music Personality

1. Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is a record industry star who never misses an opportunity to slay. Dhvani Bhanushali is well-known for her fashionable appearance. She appears forceful in a simply elegant way by matching the perfect shoes to the dress and adding the right accessories.

2. Badshah

Introducing 'Bad Boy.' Singer Badshah is well-known for his unwavering devotion to Balenciaga and other high-end fashion labels. He is a style icon. He can pull off any outfit. Badshah is the most well-dressed and presentable singer who leaves an impression on people.

3. Guru Randhawa

Guru has the best collection of royal tuxedo looks and fancy jacket outfits. He knows how to dress with style while remaining casual and classy at all times. Guru's hairstyle has been one of the most noticeable aspects of his personality for many years.

4. Neha Kakkar

Neha's sense of style has not only captivated us, but she has also set some great fashion goals for us. Her Instagram account can better demonstrate this to us. Neha has evolved as a style icon, wearing everything from the cutest to the hottest outfits.

5. Jasleen Royal

There is no way Jasleen Royal will disappoint you when it comes to fashion. She is loved by Gen Z and millennials. Her bold and classy way of dressing inspires everyone. Hair Down or Hair Up Jasleen Royal knows how to create a fashion statement through her amazing dressing style.

Music and Fashion and inextricable. Keep Guessing Until 16th of June Who Is going to win the Pinkvilla Super Stylish Music Personality Award.