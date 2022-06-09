Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Showbiz Icon

These showbiz Icons are the ones we totally drool over everytime their pictures hit our screens. They give us major fashion goals and a specific style to pick.

Here are 5 nominees of pinkvilla Super Stylish Showbiz Icon.

Rohit Shetty

The action master is not just great at making action films but also in adapting a good fashion trend. We have seen Rohit's fashion game evolving over these years and we love it just like we love his films.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan's fashion mantra is brief and straightforward: keep it classy and elegant. And the interior designer never deviates from it, no matter what. She is more than just a Bollywood superstar's wife; she is known for her distinct personality.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her ability to seamlessly transition from comedy to drama while remaining true to the character she is portraying. Her iconic role as the sassy Poo. We all have seen her fashion evolution all these years and we love how she has turned into this epitome of a fashion diva of Bollywood.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, a Bollywood celebrity, is one of the few people in the entertainment industry who has a bespoke fashion sense. He knows a thing or two about fashion and, we must say, his visual panache makes looking stylish an effortless experience.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has an enviable sense of style. She looks stunning in everything she wears, from traditional sarees to flashy gowns. Shilpa has long been a fashion inspiration to many.

