Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Swag Icon

Style defines you as a person who doesn't love looking stylish right? These celebrities make it look so easy to remain stylish. These actors have proved that you don't need to be young or old to be stylish and have swag at the same time. Here are 5 nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Swag Icon:

Sanjay Dutt

Baba as people like to call him has his sense of style which is prominent. He is not someone who would listen to others or follow trends. He is someone who creates trends. He has time and again proved, that comfort should come first and that is very much needed to define your style.

Jackie Shroff

When you think about style and swag, there is no chance you can miss Jackie Shroff. There was a time when both, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff used to give each other competition when it came to style and swag. Jackie Shroff's style completely agrees with Sanjay Dutt while keeping comfort in mind.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia, is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood. Her Indian attires are to adore. One just can't take eyes off her whenever we spot her.

Madhuri Dixit

The Queen of not only dance but also style is none other than Madhuri Dixit. Back in the day, anything that was worn by Madhuri Dixit instantly had to become a fashion. She defines elegance and sophistication.

Anil Kapoor

Someone who can give tough competition to actors even today. Is there anything this man can not carry? From monotone colors to bright colors, Anil Kapoor defines style and swag like the other nominations

