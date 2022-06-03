Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Timeless Icon

Our Timeless Icon Nominees have set a benchmark and dress as they own. And that attitude of their truly makes every appearance count. All these stars seem to have a different take when it comes to elevating their style statement and we must say, that they have contrasting Fashion Personalities.





Here are our 5 Nominees for Super Stylish Timeless Icon





Jacky Shroff

Jackie Shroff is the epitome of carefree fashion and not caring what others think of your style. Jaggu Dada has attained a level of zen and swagger that we mortals could only dream of. Many 20 and 30-year-olds lack the swagger with which this man carries himself.





Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor appears to be ageing backwards. And his fashion choices make him appear younger than people half his age. If Anil Kapoor's Instagram is a goldmine of fitness inspiration for his fans, then his wardrobe is a goldmine of fashion inspiration. From layering to pastel hues to sharp suits to ethnic wear, Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most stylish actors, capable of pulling off any design, pattern, or silhouette.





Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla has maintained her innate sense of style over the years, keeping it simple and classy. She appears to prefer Indian outfits such as anarkalis and churidar kurtas, but she is also seen in casual trousers and tops. I'm not a fan of fads or making outlandish fashion statements.





Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit in bright sarees has a way of melting our hearts. Her eye-catching ethnic looks inspired us to wear a heavy embroidery work blouse with a plain saree and a heavy Pallu. People not only liked Madhuri's clothes, but they also liked the lace, sheer kurtas, and beautiful chiffons in her dresses. She never misses an opportunity to impress us, no matter what the occasion is.





Sanjay Dutt

Be it his leather shoes, cross earrings or perfectly flattering bootcut jeans, he never fails to grab eyeballs…and impress. Sanjay Dutt has always been a trendsetter right from his long hair look back in the '90s with his debut film Rocky which became a rage amongst the girls to his gangster rap look that involved leather jackets, wristbands, beads around the neck and boots. Even Today He is a fashion inspiration for many people.





