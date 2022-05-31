Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish TV Couple. Pick your favourite

Couples come and go, but only a few find a place in our hearts and minds. We adore their adorable dynamic and caring abilities. However, how couples manage to pull off amazing fashion is sometimes the most oggle-worthy aspect of a relationship. Our PV best stylish couples have their own fashion quirks and have managed to be relatable with their style despite the crazy things that life throws at them. These nominees have a penchant for wearing unique outfits and gracing themselves with interesting fashion trends.





Why These 5 Couples Have The Best Style Moments





1. Adorable and Top Notch Jasmin and Aly

Jasmin and Aly have the cutest love story and above that they have the most amazing fashion sense. Aly's dapper dots connects Jasmin's Ravishing Side which makes them Goals Couple when it comes to serving some stylish couple looks.





2. Bold and Dramatic Pavitra Punia and Ejaaz Khan

The Very Handsome Ejaaz Khan's fashion sense has always been very admirable since he was a heartthrob of the TV world. Pavitra Punia knows how to carry every outfit with Grace and elegance and that's what makes these two an alluring couple.





3. Inseparable Karan Kundra and Tejaswini Prakash We are certain that there isn't a day that goes by when you don't see these two love birds together because they are inseparable after big boss. Teja's bold demeanour is complemented by Karan's funky vibe. Teja is also concerned about Karan's appearance, and she makes certain that Karan is present during her fittings. Their chemistry not only provides us with perfect goals like pictures, but it also leaves us awestruck.





4. Stylish Mum and Dad Debina And Gurmeet Chaudhary

Gurmeet and Debina have always manage to stay relevant as they always have something unique to present on social media. Not just their chemistry and reels are famous but their fashion sense as well. Debina knows how to slay her way and Gurmeet is always rocks his outfits in a comfy way, which we love.





5. Television Sweethearts Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya

It's worth noting not only how they look at each other, but also how they manage to keep their fashion game so strong all the time. Divyanka's classy outfits never fail to steal the show, and Vivek's super comfortable clothes serve us the best basic fashion style we'd want to steal.





Keep Yourself Tight Until June 16 to find out who wins the Stylish Couple Award.







