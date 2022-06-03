Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish TV star Female

Our tv actresses are no less in comparison with the male stars in the television industry. These tv actresses have yet again proved why we need to take advice from them in terms of fashion and style. From not only the outfits they wear in their show to the outfits they wear on the red carpet should be discussed. Our nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Female are listed below:

1. Disha Parmar:

Disha has proved that simple and clean aesthetics can also make you look drop-dead gorgeous. She gives us the girl-next-door vibes for sure. Disha does not have to try to fit into trends. She goes with what her heart says and let's just say that it does not disappoint us.

2. Hina Khan:

The Queen of the television industry is ruling not just in India but also in other countries. Hina Khan has set the bar high for the television industry. There isn't a look that Hina hasn't slayed in. Be it Cannes or the basic paparazzi, airport look Hina keeps her style chic and makes sure to stay on top of the style game

3. Rubina Dilaik:

From winning Big Boss 14 to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Rubina's style speaks about bling and can ace any color. She does not coy about experimenting and looking bold in her outfits.

4. Nia Sharma:

Nia, one of the boldest actors in the television industry is not only bold for her acting but also for her style. From risque outfits to athleisure, Nia is a fan of all outfits that reflect energy.

5. Surbhi Chandna:

Surbhi does not fail to impress us with her fashion game. Always on top and an inspiration to many. Her style screams comfort and her love for pastels.

The clock is ticking. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know who takes away this title.