Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish TV Star Male

Our tv stars are no less in comparison with Bollywood stars. While Bollywood stars rule the cinema, tv stars rule our homes for sure. Actors have then and again proved to us that they're not just actors but more than that. The nominees for Pinkvilla's Super Stylish TV Star Male have one of the best styles in the industry. Here are the nominees for the same:

1. Sunil Grover:

Known for his oh so famous character 'Gutthi' has not only won our hearts with his acting but also his style. From basic black/white T-shirts to his leather jackets, Sunil Grover has evolved in his style.

2. Aly Goni:

From 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' to 'Bigg Boss' Aly has made sure to stay in our hearts and home. He does not shy away from styling up which defines him. Making it seem so effortless and off his airport looks are to speak about. He sure does know how to do well.

3. Shaheer Shaikh:

An actor who defines charm and style is none other than Shaheer Shaikh. If one notices his style, you will know he loves experimenting with prints, styles, and colors.

4. Parth Samthaan: Remember that cute chocolate boy who used to rule our hearts back in our school days sure does know how to work his magic in the fashion game. Ever since his debut in the television industry, Parth has made heads turn with his fashionable styles. His love for solid, bold colors or aesthetic style does not go unnoticed.

5. Nakuul Mehta: One of the most sweetest and down-to-earth actors in the television industry has to be Nakuul Mehta. Be it Indian or Western attire Nakuul's style talks about comfort and chic.

Who do you think deserves this title? In less than 2 weeks you'll get your answer. To know more stay tuned to Pinkvilla.