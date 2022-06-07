Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Universal Star

Representing your country on a global stage feels surreal but these stars have made sure to reach that benchmark. It's such a proud feeling to represent your country and work on a universal stage and these talented stars have made it happen because of their dedication and talent. For the next category, 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish Universal Star', our nominees are as follows:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World and famous actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made sure to represent India globally. She has been the center of attention not only for her films but also for her fashion looks. She does not shy away from expressing herself through her style. From the gorgeous saree to the bewitching gowns she has worn on the red carpets make us go in awe of her looks.

2. Deepika Padukone

When you hear the name 'Deepika', only one thing pops up in your mind and that is her bold looks. Be it a red carpet or a promotion of her movie, Deepika does not fail to mesmerize her fans with her looks. Her jury looks at this year Cannes was a sight for sore eyes. Each of her looks looked beautiful on her.

3. Priyanka Chopra

A global star in every sense. Priyanka has proved that she is just not an actress but also a fashionista. Priyanka loves breaking rules and following her heart when it comes to fashion and her style. Her dominating attitude is what has brought her so far in the fashion world. She sure can set any red carpet on fire with those looks.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin loves to keep his style elegant and formal. It's not just his work that speaks for him but also his style. His choice of suits has always been impressive. Nawazuddin loves experimenting with colors and cuts.

5. Radhika Apte

A bold and beautiful woman who does not shy away from speaking her heart. Someone who believes in the phrase 'less is more. Radhika is spotted with her chic looks that have won our hearts. Radhika does not stop putting her best fashion foot forward and experimenting with colors. From statement-making plunging necklines to cutout bodycon dresses, Radhika's sartorial choices have certainly impressed our jury!

