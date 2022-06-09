Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Youth Idol Female

These Bollywood Divas are trailblazer "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." That is exactly what the these 5 divas are all about. They have become fashion icons for all time since their debut on the big screen. Here are some Bollywood female icons who always make their own style statement.





Alia Bhat

When Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012, she hit the ground running. The star has shone brightly in her own light over the course of four years. With superstardom comes great responsibility, including the obligation to up your fashion game every time you step out, even if it's not on the red carpet.





Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday is one celebrity who is always up to date on current trends and knows how to incorporate them into her wardrobe on a regular basis, whether it's tie-dye outfits, beaded jewellery, or It bags. Her many cute dresses, colourful tops, and a variety of distinctive skirts highlight the actor's playful and feminine style.





Kiara Advani

Kiara is the only fashion inspiration we need this summer. It's bright, bold, and lovely, with everything from eye-popping neons to classic whites. We were more than happy to scroll through her bookmark-worthy feed, the result of which are these five key style lessons to remember.





Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a true gen-Z star, but she also appears to be an old soul at heart, judging by her fashion choices. She keeps her heavy Indian wear looks dramatic. Janhvi is drawn to the colour red. The actor can pull off any silhouette in the hue, from saris to gowns.





Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, a very relatable celebrity, enjoys both couture and affordable fashion. Sara Ali Khan's style has evolved over the years, from subtle traditional wear to casual wear. She isn't afraid to experiment with new trends like neons, sequins, flared trousers, multi-colored ensembles, bold jewellery, and an unwavering overall look.





Vote For Your Favourite Super Stylish Youth Idol Female.