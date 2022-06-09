Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Youth Idol Female
Many of us aspire to have an admirable personal style. Endless streams of airbrushed Instagram celebs sell us a skewed view of style. These 5 divas are known for their way of celebrating fashion in different ways and creating their style statements.
- Pooja Hegde
Pooja creates sophisticated, edgy looks with a vintage flair using bold lipsticks. Every piece of clothing she wears has an unexpected detail: The opposites-attract theory is what makes this style work.
- Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti creates both casual and formal looks. Her superlong brown and blonde hair hints at a taste for the extreme. Scrunched heels and a feminine blouse elevate even the most basic overalls. What makes her every look work is a daring attitude and a sense of creativity when dressing.
- Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, the Queen of Color-Blocking, is one of the coolest women on the planet. We asserted it. Whether it's a simple tie-dye tee or a glittery gown, creative genius knows how to dress.
- Disha Patani
She has been pulled onto every top notch gym wear look since her film Baaghi. The actress manages slip dresses, sequin bodysuits, and flamenco-inspired outfits from her enviable great collection.
- Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha has made her new fashion statement quite popular by drawing heavily on classic fashion games. Our Baaghi girl expertly combines vintage and ultra-modern designers.
Vote for your favourite Diva