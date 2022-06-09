Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Here are the nominees for Super Stylish Youth Idol Female

Many of us aspire to have an admirable personal style. Endless streams of airbrushed Instagram celebs sell us a skewed view of style. These 5 divas are known for their way of celebrating fashion in different ways and creating their style statements.





Pooja Hegde

Pooja creates sophisticated, edgy looks with a vintage flair using bold lipsticks. Every piece of clothing she wears has an unexpected detail: The opposites-attract theory is what makes this style work.





Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti creates both casual and formal looks. Her superlong brown and blonde hair hints at a taste for the extreme. Scrunched heels and a feminine blouse elevate even the most basic overalls. What makes her every look work is a daring attitude and a sense of creativity when dressing.





Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the Queen of Color-Blocking, is one of the coolest women on the planet. We asserted it. Whether it's a simple tie-dye tee or a glittery gown, creative genius knows how to dress.





Disha Patani

She has been pulled onto every top notch gym wear look since her film Baaghi. The actress manages slip dresses, sequin bodysuits, and flamenco-inspired outfits from her enviable great collection.





Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha has made her new fashion statement quite popular by drawing heavily on classic fashion games. Our Baaghi girl expertly combines vintage and ultra-modern designers.





