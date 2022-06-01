Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Who Do You Think Will Win the Super Stylish Female Award?

The fashion industry has unquestionably grown and evolved, and the Bollywood Divas have learned to slay the fashion game as a result. Bollywood stars have turned to making their presence known in the fashion world in addition to influencing audiences through their work on the silver screen.

These 5 Nominees know how to wear different hats of fashion and carry every outfit incredibly. Who do you think can win this battle of fashion?

1. Sara Ali Khan

2. Janhvi Kapoor

3. Anushka Sharma

4. Kriti Sanon

5. Disha Patni

Who's Fashion Sense will make her win the PV Super Stylish Female Award on June 16th 2022?