Pinkvilla Style Icons Winners: Here is the Winner For Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader's Choice.

Ayushmann Khurrana demonstrates that he is a fashion icon regardless of the style he chooses to wear. And his amazing fashion sense made him win the Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader's Choice. Whether it's his not-so-subtle taste in casuals or his completely unique and often extravagant formals, the Gulabo Sitabo actor is impossible to ignore whenever he chooses to make an appearance. Ayushmann has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our generation's biggest stars. Not only for his extraordinary abilities in music and acting, but also for his unique, out-of-the-box fashion sense.