Pinkvilla turns 15!! Happy Birthday to us!

Can someone light up 15 candles today as we turn 15years old.

Over the past 15 years, we are trying to constantly curate the best consumer experiences with top notch content that brings users the freshest and most interesting stories from Bollywood, Indian Television, Regional Indian Cinema, Hollywood and Korean entertainment. And that's not all, we are trying to entertain you with our lifestyle, fashion, food, travel section & much more.

Thanks to our users we have become a brand admired and followed across the globe garnering about 30 million unique users over its web, mobile and app platforms on a monthly basis.

It will be a pleasure to show gratitude to all our users without whom nothing would have been possible. This celebration cannot be possible without you all as you are our Pinkvilla family. Happiest Birthday to all of us. Sending you loads of entertainment and much more. Nothing would have been possible without Nandini Shenoy, founder of Pinkvilla.

Sharing you with some information that's makes this birthday more special-

1.We over 40 million followers and over 100,000 posts.

2. Successfully targeted Indian industries such as Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada.

3. We have partnered with Facebook and launched India's first live Bollywood game, dubbed "Jhacaaash."

4. Successfully amassed quite a following, as shown by its massively successful social media presence on Instagram (3.9 million followers), Facebook (1.8 million likes), YouTube (60 million+ video views), and Twitter (951K Followers).

5. We have won 2 Cosmopolitan awards in the categories of Best Celebrity Blogger and Best Celeb-Spotting Blog in the years 2019 and 2016.

Thank you Pinkvilla fam.