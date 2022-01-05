Pitching Bollywood to make a dark detective thriller with Deepika Padukone

It's been a while since I have put any Bollywood pitches but on this talented actresses' birthday, I always wondered how a dark thriller film starring Deepika Padukon in the center would like!

We've seen her in many variations but a role similar to Rani Mukherjee in Mardaani would be a delight to watch, wouldn't it? If it were to be my film it would be a spin-off of a Lady Sherlock, solving cases in a retro era! If the mystery is well written and Deepika takes up the role, it would be nothing but amazing! There are a lot of True Indian cases Bollywood can pick up as well, and just re-modify it with Deepika in her Detective's coat and heels, taking up the case & who knows a young actor like Ishaan or Sidhant Chaturvedi could be the Robin to her Batman!

What do you think about this pitch?