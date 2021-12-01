Pitching Bollywood to make a film/series on the legends of 'The 9 unknown men'

The myth that started centuries ago about India’s version of the Illuminati about the mysterious 9 unknown men happens to be one of the world’s strongest secret societies! According to legend, it was founded by Emperor Asoka himself, in 273 BC, after the bloody battle of Kalinga that took the lives of 100,000.

Each of these 9 unknown men had been entrusted with a book of knowledge on different subjects ranging from time travel and propaganda to microbiology and psychological warfare. The actual identities of these 9 unknown men are still a mystery, but it is believed that the secret society, preserved over generations, exists to date.

As, many films in Hollywood like ‘Angels & Demons’ have found its fanbase, it’s a given that a fan-base in India about stories like these will surely find its fan-base, provided the legends are given their justice of thrill in their kind of story-telling!

Would you like Bollywood to adapt films/series on legends like these?