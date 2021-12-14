Pitching Marvel to make a film based on Indra- A superhero of Indian Origin!

Born to wealthy parents in Panchajana, outside Mumbai, Paras Gavaskar was taught Jain Dharma and to not harm living beings. Once his mutant powers manifested, he joined the Xavier Institute under the codename Indra.

Initially, his power included an extremely durable exoskeleton, but once he lost them temporarily, he developed psionic powers. He gained Hindu-styled levitating weapons and armor like knives, swords, axes.

After having major success with the Asian Superhero: Shang Chi: And the Legend of the 10 rings, it’s about time Marvel made a superhero completely focused on an Indian Origin!

As Indra is a very interesting character to make a film on & with the Indian Audience ever-increasing it would be an amazing film if Marvel ever took it up!

Would you like to see a new or a familiar face, if Marvel ever took up this idea?