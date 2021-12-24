Whoever's watched Tick...Tick...Boom, the latest musical starring Andrew Garfield in the role of Jonathan Larson knows how incomplete & sad the ending felt! Although, the story was focused on his failures, the story of how he finally got his broadway show "rent" and dying a night before the show would be a story we would all want Andrew Garfield to play!

Let's wait & watch if Netflix ever thinks to take ahead Larson's story ahead with the film titled "Rent"