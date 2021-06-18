PIXI DetoxifEYE is a product you got to buy!

Pixi is such an amazing brand and I love how natural and pure their range of skincare solutions are. I have really bad under-eye dark circles and they tend to get puffy often. Their depuffing hydrogel eye patches are a boon to my under-eyes. It helps refresh and hydrate the under-eye area as well as reduce puffiness instantly. I love putting the patches in the refrigerator before I use them for an added cooling effect. I use them 2-3 times a week but you can use it daily too! Keep the eye patch on for 10 mins, discard after use and then gently pat the remaining serum into your skin.

The Pixi hydrogel eye patches are made from botanical ingredients such as raspberry extract, blueberry extract, black currant extract, camellia flower extract, aloe leaf extract, castor oil and infused with real Gold, Coconut and Cucumber to nourish, strengthen and soothe skin.