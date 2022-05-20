PIXY's Ella To Go On Temporary Hiatus

PIXY's Ella will go on a temporary hiatus.





On May 28, following the announcement of the group's upcoming comeback, PIXY's label ALLART Entertainment released an official statement that Ella will not be able to participate in the group's comeback due to health reasons.





The company stated, "Ella judged that it was difficult to participate in all activities due to her physical condition and personal stress that lasted since March. She will be stopping official activities and focusing on treatment and rest."









Meanwhile, PIXY will promote as a 5 member group for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'REBORN,' that will release on June 15.