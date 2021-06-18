By playing Roopmati in Baiju Bawra, is Deepika Padukone aiming for a role like Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai?

It has been reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film is Baiju Bawra which is going to be based on the 1952 movie of the same name. A classic that starred Meena Kumari, Bharat Bhushan, and Kuldip Kaur in the lead roles, SLB is finalising the characters for his version.

And for this, he's turned to Deepika Padukone once again. The two have delivered hits like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, so this isn't a surprise. He's currently got his hands full with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. There were some rumours during this film that Deepika and SLB weren't on good terms but it has been rubbished, and the Baiju Bawra collaboration would also prove otherwise. However, the role Deepika is being roped in for isn't the central character's love interest. In the original movie, the pairing is that of characters Baiju and Gauri. Roopmati is supposed to be the bandit queen that falls in love with Baiju but the feeling isn't reciprocated. The role is still pivotal to the storyline.

This is reminiscent of Bajirao Mastani wherein Priyanka Chopra's portrayal Kashibai was critically acclaimed and received a lot of praise. Her depiction nearly overshadowed the romance plotline. Is Deepika going a similar way with Roopmati by delivering a more limited but powerful performance? Perhaps Roopmati might emerge the most memorable character of the movie then.