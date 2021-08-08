The plot of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

While Salman Khan's recent film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, failed to connect with audiences, his admirers are looking forward to his next releases. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of Salman's future ventures, and it will be his first collaboration with actress Pooja Hegde. Salman will be seen in the film recreating his famed 'Prem' persona, who always chooses love over hatred,





The story of three brothers is told in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali urf Bhaijaan, with Salman playing the eldest, followed by Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma. The humor derives from the fact that his younger brothers are unable to marry because the house's oldest is still single.





It was Salman's idea to bring Aayush and Zaheer together in this film.





When someone shares a similar bond in real life, Salman feels that feelings on screen are real. Both Aayush and Zaheer have a warm relationship with the superstar, and Sajid Nadiadwala was on the same page with the cast. He agreed to Salman's suggestion that the two young actors be brought on board for the production.





Speaking about Pooja's character she plays the love interest of Salman.





Imagine the joy that younger brothers would feel when the eldest in the family finally meets his true love. It's a comedy with drama, romance, action, passion, and self-discovery thrown in for good measure.





Though the title has been renamed to Bhaijaan, the film's essential theme - to celebrate unity in diversity - remains the same, and Salman's character will remind audiences of the classic Prem, who always advocated for love over hate.