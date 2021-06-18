This Chamomile and White Tea Face Scrub is something that I wanted to try out for a very long time, in fact, I was curious to try out the whole range. After using it multiple times, here I am ready to share my genuine experience on Plum Chamomile and White Tea Brighten-Up Face Scrub.Both Chamomile and Aloe Vera soothe stressed out and exhausted skin. The gentle cellulose beads and walnut shell powder in this scrub make it a perfect one.Get ready to face the world with a new and brighter you.It is a perfect mild exfoliator from a reputed and trustworthy brand for sure

A number of herbs with antioxidant properties. Travel-friendly and easy to handle packaging. Mild texture. Cellulose beads as exfoliators are pretty mild. Easy and hassle-free application

4.7