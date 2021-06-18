Plum chamomile and white tea sheer matte day cream SPF 50 PA+++

Review time!!! I’ll be talking about - Plum Chamomile & White tea sheer matte day cream SPF 50 PA+++.

My experience – I didn’t like its smell at all! I’m not a fan of the texture. It claims to mattify the skin for 6 hours, I didn’t see any mattifying effect on my skin. I sweat a lot wearing it. The cream melts very easily. It has SPF 50 PA+++, so I used it as a sunscreen rather than a day cream, it is quite drying on my skin even though I had a layer of moisturizer under this. I don’t think this will moisturize if you use this alone, without a moisturizer. I used this with three finger rule, it is very hard to blend and there is an uneasy feeling wearing this much of the day cream. Leaves a little white cast. This day cream broke me out a little. I didn’t see any changes in any of my pigmentations as you have to use it for at least 14 days to see any changes. I didn’t use it for 14 days as one I didn’t like using it on my face because I felt uncomfortable wearing this and two this was not suiting my skin type. I don’t recommend it for oily, acne-prone and dry skin at all. I think you still need to use a SPF over it if you’re going out. I don’t like wasting products so, I’ll use it on my hands as a sunscreen.

Disclaimer - Not every product suits everyone. If it suits you, use it. Here, I shared my personal experience, which is in no way influenced by anything but is based solely on my experience.