Plum night time renewed clarity gel

PS- I got the trial size version from Smytten

Price- Rs575 for 50 gm

Claims-

Hydrates skin

Combats acne

Reduces hyperpigmentation

Rich in antioxidants

Pro's-

Contains green tea

Contains Glycolic acid in small % which is great for beginners.

You don't wake up with oily face next morning

Cons-

Very fragranced

Doesn't work on acne or pigmentation as claimed.

The Glycolic acid claimed in it is very very small amount which is isn't that great if u want exfoliation.

My experience-

This is my favourite product from plum! I am looking forward to buy full size product. It is super light in texture. It spreads very easily and absorbs quickly into skin. The best part I loved about it is that the next day when I wake up I don't find any oiliness on my skin. It works as a great night cream for oily skin. I don't think this one is great for dry skin but I would suggest this for oily skin. It does minimises thr appearance of pores temporarily.

Over all it's a nice product and great to include u you wanna begin Glycolic acid