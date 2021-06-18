PM skincare routine order!

It's time for beauty sleep

When you are going down to sleep, your skin is gearing up to regenerate and repair itself.Cell regeneration is at its peak at night and there is maximum blood flow to the skin. So by giving yourself a good skincare routine at night gives maximum benefit of the repair and regeneration process.

Day and Night time skincare routine difference?

The morning routine is all about protecting your skin against the elements you are exposing it to, like dust, pollution and the sun. A night time routine is about aiding the repair process and supplying the skin with good, nourishing ingredients.

Cleanser- The first step is ofcourse cleanser. It remove the day’s accumulated dirt, dust, sweat, oil and makeup. First go with oil based cleanser to remove sunscreen and makeup. You can either choose cleansing balm ( dry to normal skin) or micellar water ( oily to combination skin) . Next use a second cleanser according to your skin type. You can even choose a exfoliating cleanser instead of hydrating one. Using 2 cleanses is because the first cleanse focuses more on removing dirt and products from your skin, the second cleanse is more about cleaning your skin.

Toner- This is optional. Use a mild toner which balances the pH of your skin and promotes healthy cell turnover. You can go with hydrating or pH balancing or exfoliating toner.

Serum- You can choose any active ingredient serum of your choice like Niacinamide, Alpha Arbutin, AHA,BHA, Retinol, Tranexamic acid, Hyaluronic acid, etc. But mind that you are not using AHA/BHA serums more than 2-3 times a week. Use a maximum of 2 serums,don't layer too many actives.

Eye cream- This is again optional. You can use a retinol or caffeine based eye cream. Or you can simply drag your serum and moisturiser under your eyes.

Moisturiser- Moisturiser is a saviour and it is that hero product that helps to seal in the benefits of your toner and serum. This is one step that no one should skip.

Facial oil- This too is optional. It can be used by all skin types including oily skin! It seals in the moisture and has a number of benefits including apart from hydration.

Finish it with a lip mask.