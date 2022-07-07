Ponniyin Selvan I teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to have lost weight?

Have you ever wondered how one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, manages to keep her figure svelte and stunning? The face of the international fashion brand L'Oreal has managed to maintain her fit figure even after giving birth to a baby girl. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a hiatus from her acting career when she gave birth to baby Aaradhya, gaining a few pounds along the way. She was criticized by a large section of the public and the media for not having lost the weight she had gained during her pregnancy.





In the teaser, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks exactly like how she was in Guru. She looks a lot younger and of course, very beautiful. She took her time, enjoying motherhood and her curvy body to the fullest. But now in the teaser, the actress has stunned the media and the public with her recent appearance. The celebrity-wife-mother in the past is now flaunting a slim, graceful figure with none of the poundage she gained during her pregnancy.