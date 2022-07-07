Is Ponniyin Selvan a true story?

Well, great Kalki in his "Preface" has clearly indicated that this is a fictional historical novel. But the way narrated might leave the readers to believe in the story as "Real". Nevertheless, magnificent narration and characters both real and fictional make it very difficult for readers to believe it is unreal. No faking only blending of fictional and real characters.





It actually doesn't matter the author Kalki Krishnamurthy has never claimed that it is in check with the historical facts he just wrote a novel based on certain historical facts, and the characters of them may be invented for the flow of the story because if History was so interesting why did many people not know the Tamil ancestry and Battles until he wrote, It's the presentation that matters and not the real facts when you are giving a History-Based novel.

Try reading Ponniyin Selvan once you will not be disappointed.