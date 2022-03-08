Pooja Bhat is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood

Pooja Bhat was a big star back in the 90s. Fans were crazy behind her. Pooja was last seen in Netflix original, Bombay Begums, which was a super hit. If you're a Pooja Bhat fan and have been waiting to hear some good news regarding her come back on the big screen in Bollywood then today is your day! The actress is going to be seen with Radhika Madan in Sana. According to the reports, she is going to play the role of her mother. In the movie, Pooja's role is said to be portrayed as a strong, independent mother who teaches her daughter to deal with pregnancy before marriage. The shooting for the same is going to start soon. The film makers are quite excited for this movie.





Are you excited to see her on the big screen again?