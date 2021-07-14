Popular Beauty Giant Is Launching Touchless Fragrance Testing Device

With the return in person shopping, with keeping in mind the customers health and safety Coty has developed a digital enabled touch - less fragrance testing device. This device can be effectively used by the retailers within the next 12 months. The testing of the device will begin this month in the European market and then followed by a trial in this year in Asia.

The new touch-less fragrance tester is a digital innovation that gives customers control over fragrance discovery in store. Rather than spray the air, the device delivers a single droplet of liquid directly to an arm or a blotter, offering customers a less invasive testing experience. The tester works for a week without a battery recharge, contact free alternative and also reduces the perfume wastage. Due to this, customers can try various fragrance of the perfumes and ultimately this will drive sales of that particular brand.