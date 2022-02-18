JYP Girl group NMIXX made their debut with the track '0.0' that has been named as the "Worst Song of all Time" by Daily Mail. NMIXX's new song '0.0' is the title track of their "Ad Mare" and on its release, it became a part of various controversies such as alleged Plagiarism. The song since has been receiving many negative reviews from critics, and according to Daily Mail, NMIXX's track has not been enjoyed by K-pop listeners at all and that is the reason it failed to enter the top 100 on the Korean Music Chart Melon.





When compared to NMIXX's debut with other JYP girl groups' debut, the former has not been able to leave any mark with their track and therefore, it also became the worst debut song performance by a JYP girl group. Meanwhile, some viewers are downright disappointed with '0.0', some are sympathetic towards the girls as they had worked so hard for this debut but their company ruined the song in every aspect.





Did you like their new song? What are your opinions?