A powerful trio of Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun to lead a slice-of-life drama

The three ladies Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun will lead the upcoming slice-of-life JTBC drama 'Thirty-nine.' The drama will revolve around three women who have been friends since their high school day and now are about to turn 40. It is an everyday story of their life, challenges they encounter and romance that blossoms in their lives.





JTBC released a new poster featuring the three ladies, it projects their close relationship, the usage of bright colour exudes warmth and comfort. The text on the poster reads, “We didn’t know we were so ‘close’ with each other,” which is evidence of their close relationship.





It goes without saying that I am excited about this drama, there are two reasons behind that, firstly, it stars two of the most amazing actresses that I have ever seen, Jeon Mi-do and Son Ye-jin. I have seen their class acting in 'Hospital Playlist' and 'Crash Landing On You' respectively. Their real-life warm presence will surely be manifested through their characters.





Moreover, it is always a pleasure to watch women portraying female friendships and complexities of their life which doesn't get enough exposure usually. This drama reminds me of 'Search: WWW,' and I wish this drama would be a more realistic depiction of women's life.





'Thirty-nine' will premiere in February 2022. Will you be watching this drama?





Check out the poster below!