Prabhas' Comeback As A Romantic Hero in Radhe Shyam Is A Treat For His Fans!

Fans are thrilled about the fact that they will soon get to watch their favourite actor, Prabhas, playing a romantic hero in the magnum opus - Radhe Shyam. The pan-India superstar is paired opposite Pooja Hegde in the romantic saga. Fans rejoiced as their decade long wait is finally over. Prabhas, their beloved superstar is ready to warm the cockles of their hearts once again with this romantic outing.

The youth, especially the girls, root for Prabhas each time he makes an appearance on the big screen, given the fact that he's one of the the most elligible bachelors in Btown. He was immensely popular as a romantic hero in several of his films since 2002.

He was last seen playing a romantic hero in a 2011 Telugu film titled, Mr. Perfect. With Darling, which released in 2010, Prabhas stole the audiences' heart with his outstanding characterisation of a lover. Millions of hearts melted watching the brawny Prabhas romance on the big screen. He who enjoys massive fan following not just in India but across the globe, excels in this genre, which hasn't been tapped for a decade. So Prabhas' performance in Radhe Shyam will prove to be a breath of fresh air.

Although an action and war film, we did get to see glimpses of Prabhas' romantic side in the record breaking Baahubali franchise and he was so good in those scenes! Is it the stupendous response to his romantic performances in the past that drew Prabhas towards an out-and-out romantic film like Radhe Shyam. Quite possible. Whatever's the reason, it is enough for us to celebrate and look forward to this film.

The actor has some other goodies in his kitty in the says to come. He's leading 4 mega budget films like Radhe Shyam, the mythological thriller Adipurush, the multi-lingual action thriller Salaar and an untitled project along with Deepika Padukone. The news of Prabhas' and Deepika Padukone coming together for the first time filled innumerable newspaper reels. Prabhas sails through effortlessly from genre to genre. From an action warrior to a romantic hero, he serenades us with his endearing persona each time on the big screen.

The posters of Radhe Shyam featuring Pooja and Prabhas ooze of intimacy making their fans even more excited to watch the film. After all, their favourite actor is returning to romance after a decade!