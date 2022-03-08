Is Prabhas not interested in doing too many films at once?

Prabhas is a a very big star today. He has been a part of many big films like Bhaubali, Saaho, Chatrapathi, Mr Perfect and many more. Now, in recent times, Prabhas has acted in Radhe Shyam. It's been more than 4 years since Radhe Shyam has been on. Due to the pandemic the movie got delayed. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he's interested in working on a single project at a time instead of too many at once. He said, "I was shooting for Saaho as well as Radhe Shyam which became a bit problematic. In the past also, I worked on two Telugu films at the same time. But doing one film and concentrating on that is always more comfortable than doing multiple projects simultaneously."

Are you excited to watch Radhe Shyam?