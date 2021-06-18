Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda are 'pan-India' stars but Bollwood celebs don't need that tag?

There's a rise in collaborations across the country and that's a good thing. It moves away from the otherwise label of Bollywood being solely the representative of Indian cinema.

Upcoming movies like Rajamouli's RRR have a stellar cast that includes Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. There's many more movies lined up that are aiming to take a similar path with a diverse cast.

While actors like Yash, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda and the like have been hailed as "pan-India" celebrities, Bollywood actors don't seem to have that. They're assumed to have an existing pan-India appeal. This holds true even for recent entrants into Bollywood like Ananya Panday who is starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Actors from other industries, it seems, have to gain twice as much popularity and work way more in order to be visible to the audience. There's always the fact that more people know of Bollywood and watch its content, but given that there's a rise in digital platforms, there's a lot many stars outside of Bollywood who can be noticed.