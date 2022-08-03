Prateik Babbar dating this actress after divorce?

Prateik Babbar, the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, is rumoured to be dating someone new. For the uninitiated, he wed Sanya Sagar in January 2019 before divorcing her in 2020.





Well, he is reportedly dating Baar Baar Dekho actress Priya Banerjee.





They've been friends for a year now. They got to know one another through a mutual connection in the TV industry. Prateik Babbar has already notified his family about his present girlfriend, Priya Banerjee. Prateik and Priya frequently hang out and exercise, but they prefer to keep their relationship quiet for the time being. The reason is because he and his wife, Sanya Sagar, are going through a divorce.





In terms of his professional career, Prateik will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown and Taapsee Pannu's Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.