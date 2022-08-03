Pratik Gandhi and Saie Tamhankar to work together on a new film?

Pratik Gandhi and Saie Tamhankar are both well-known and respected for their prior contributions to the Indian entertainment sector. According to rumours, it is thought that these two talented performers have teamed up for a new project.

Together, Pratik and Saie are working on Rahul Dholakia's Agni. Saiyami Kher and Divyenndu Sharma are also featured in the movie.

The shooting in Agni, which is centred on the life of firefighters, started in August. The film will be extensively filmed in Delhi and Mumbai.