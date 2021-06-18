From pre wedding to post, Yami Gautam definitely ruled the internet.

In an era where film stars usually go abroad to have their extravagant wedding celebrations, Yami kept her wedding simple and subtle while embracing her pahadi culture.

Starting from her mehendi ceremony where she wore an absolutely simple and gorgeous orange suit to her post wedding picture in classy green saree. She is just slaying the internet. While for haldi she was seen wearing a plain yellow suit with ornaments, a gorgeous bright red saree did the work for her chura ceremony. Just when we were in awe of her look in pre wedding functions, she dropped her stunning wedding pictures.

Yami's wedding pictures are nothing less than a delight and they have definitely succeeded in bringing a smile on all of our faces.

She looked like a perfect Indian bride in that red silk saree with gold jewellery and her pictures are definitely ruling the internet and the heart of her millions of fans.

Which of her wedding outfit did you like the most? For me it was definitely the silk red saree.