Prediction 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will announce a pregnancy by August 2022

Last year in February, Deepika shared a picture welcoming the month. Talking about Deepika's picture, she was giving a side pose smiling and looking down. The close-up picture of Deepika was similar to that of a pregnant woman posing with a baby bump. There were several speculations made by her fans that she might be pregnant and this is her way of announcing the good news. However, the news was not true.





Now after Alia has announced her big news, people are expecting that Deepika and Ranveer might have a baby by this year or so. There were slight hints in the show Koffee with Karan and the audience is smart enough to guess them. Well, all we can do is wait for big news from this couple.