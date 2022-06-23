Prediction: Shamshera is going to be the biggest hit in Ranbir Kapoor's career

There is no doubt that he is the best actor of his generation. There is no actor like Ranbir Kapoor. No one can match Ranbir's acting and expression in Channa Mereya's song. he has nailed it. And he has proved his acting skills in movies like Saawariya, Barfi, rockstar, yeh Jawani Hain Deewani, Rajneeti, Aeh Dil Hain Mushkil, Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani and now he is coming up with Shamshera which can be predicted that it is going to give Ranbir Kapoor a different start int he industry all together with few serious and bold roles.

He has surely played cute chocolate boy roles but now with the list including Brahmastra and Shamshera, one thing is for sure Ranbir's experiment game is still ON, and he is coming up with some different roles for his fans.

One thing is sure #RanbirKapoor is the 'Baap' of all actors, in today's generation. A transformation for his upcoming films is speechless..!!