Pregnancy impacts actresses in Hollywood as well?
Well, there have been actresses who have kind of lost their important roles just because they were pregnant.
To give an example- Natalie Portman - Was set to star in the movie "The Hobbit" but had to drop out because she was pregnant with her son, Aleph.
But similarly, there have been cases where actresses were given a chance. Gillian Anderson had just been offered one of the leads in the film X-Files when she came to know that she was pregnant. The film studio tried to find a replacement for her, but executive producer Chris Carter was loathed to give the role of Dana Scully to someone else. To hide her pregnancy, Gillian Anderson had to wear oversized clothes. As it happened, it all went well and there's even an episode called Piper Maru - the name that Gillian Anderson also gave to her daughter.