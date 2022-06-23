  1. Home
Pregnancy impacts actresses in Hollywood as well?

Well, there have been actresses who have kind of lost their important roles just because they were pregnant.

To give an example- Natalie Portman - Was set to star in the movie "The Hobbit" but had to drop out because she was pregnant with her son, Aleph.


But similarly, there have been cases where actresses were given a chance. Gillian Anderson had just been offered one of the leads in the film X-Files when she came to know that she was pregnant. The film studio tried to find a replacement for her, but executive producer Chris Carter was loathed to give the role of Dana Scully to someone else. To hide her pregnancy, Gillian Anderson had to wear oversized clothes. As it happened, it all went well and there's even an episode called Piper Maru - the name that Gillian Anderson also gave to her daughter.

Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 5 hours ago

Do you know about the time when Lisa Kudrow became actually pregnant on the show, FRIENDS?

Lisa became pregnant whilst filming Friends and at her own request, saw her pregnancy incorporated into her character Phoebe Buffay also becoming pregnant. However Phoebe was pregnant with triplets and consequently, Lisa wore padding during the filming of later episodes of Season 4. Lisa's son Daniel was born on the night the final episode of the season was broadcast so wore more extensive padding prior to the birth of the triplets.  
1 4
Eccentric : there is no doubt she was pregnant by the time season 5 premiered causing writers to prematurely write out her character to allow Baxendale to spend more time with her family and, I'm sure, to keep Ross as the father of one for a little while longer.
0 REPLY 5 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Alia Lovers . 13 hours ago

Alia Bhatt was pregnant while shooting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone?
Our Monday started with a Shocking Instagram post from Alia Bhat where she confirmed that she is soon going to welcome a Baby. Her Movie Heart of Stone with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot has been shot Partially so that means Alia was Pregnant during the shooting as well. It would be intriguing to in the future know-how managed it all this time. Gal Gadot also reacted to Alia's post where she posted 3 heart emojis in the comments.
3 4
Bebo : So happy ..I am
0 REPLY 9 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 17 hours ago

Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar? Here's the truth

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she captioned a series of photos of herself at the time. Kardashian explained that this was just the first of two bar exams she would need to take to practice law. Several weeks after her first try, Kardashian was signed up to try again. While studying in October 2020, she learned she tested positive for COVID-19. That didn't stop her from attempting to pass again, but she ultimately scored lower than the first time. Kim Kardashian has revealed she has passed the baby bar exam, after failing three times previously, as she continues to pursue a career in law. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she posted a series of photos of herself in a blue full-body outfit.  
2 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 17 hours ago

Is Justin Bieber still successful?

Yes, even after all the tough time JB Is going through he is one of the successful singer of all time. The following year, Bieber released "Stay" with Kid Laroi, which became his eighth number-one single in the United States. Bieber is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 62 hours ago

How many boyfriends did Taylor Swift have?

Taylor has a list of 14 boyfriends and each one has a Song where the singer has expressed her side of the story and emotions. Her song-making process and connection with the listeners have made her who she is today. She has written a song for every man in her life Starting from good to bad and what Wrong and Right they did to her. Remembering the guys in who have been in Taylors Life here is the list of guys Taylor Dated


1. Brandon Borello

2. Drew Hardwick

3. Jordan Alford

4. Sam Armstrong

5. Joe Jonas

6. Taylor Lautner

7. Lucas Till

8. John Mayer

9. Cory Monteith

10. Jake Gyllenhaal

11. Connor Kennedy

12. Harry Styles

13. Calvin Harris

14. Tom Hiddlestonn 
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 65 hours ago

How is Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi the best kid in the Kar-jenner clan?

We have all seen crazy kids of the Kar-Jenner Clan and if we talk about who is the best kid then I would say it has to be Stormi Webster. Born to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Stormi is the most well-mannered kid compared to any other kid in Kar-Jenner Clan. A video went viral that involves parents teasing their children with a snack and effectively telling them they can't have it. Kylie improvised with a bowl of chocolate and filmed herself telling Stormi that she could take three chocolate buttons but needed to wait for Kylie to return from the bathroom first. And Stormi trying to refrain from tucking into a said bowl of chocolates is all of us. It's a whole mood and relatable. In the cutest way, of course. She is definitely the most well-mannered child

2 2
Pooja Bhatia : Better than North West
0 REPLY 65 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 66 hours ago

Has Kim Kardashian ever dated a white guy?

The answer is Yes, Kim K dated Kris Humphries, Michael Copon and Now Pete Davidson. Kimmy got married to Kris in 2011 but her marriage didn't work out with the player. It has always been said that Kardashian Clan women have an incline toward black guys but Kim has dated 3 white guys. Rumours were taking up the storm that kim dated actor Michael Copon as well. Pete Davidson is the one she is dating currently and says she is madly in love with him. 
2 2
Mohammad : Kim is not supposed to be with White guys she can only stand black guys
0 REPLY 66 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 66 hours ago

List of boyfriends Kim had before dating Kanye west

Kim Kardashian has been married three times since 2000. She married producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, when she was only 19 years old. The marriage lasted three years before she ended it in 2003. She dated Ray J which lead to her sex tape which was leaked online.


After some time Kim K started dating Reggie Bush which did not work out either She also married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, following their romance and engagement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Unfortunately, they divorced only 72 days after their wedding, and she filed for divorce in October 2011. After a protracted legal battle, they divorced in April 2013. She later revealed that she felt compelled to marry Humphries. "I just thought to myself, 'Holy s, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together.'" "I should get married," the KKW Beauty founder said in 2017 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think a lot of girls go through that phase where they freak out because they think they're getting old and have to figure out why all their friends are having children." It was more of the same." "I was feeling really low and down after my breakup, and he was like, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.'"


"He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," she revealed during the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. "I went with him and stayed with him, and that's where we began dating." I swear I fell madly in love with him the moment I landed and was there, and I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' This is how real life is, with love, fun, and genuine support. This is exactly what it is.'" Kardashian married the rapper in a lavish ceremony in Paris in 2014. The couple has four children: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019). (born in 2019).


Kimmy is now in love again With Pete Davidson, people are trying to assume how long will this relationship last? 
1 2
Pooja Bhatia : Kanye was her man he was with her through thick and thin and she declared him a maniac on Kardashian's show
0 REPLY 66 hours ago
