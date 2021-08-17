From Preity Zinta to Meenakshi Seshadri, celebs who left Bollywood and settled abroad

In Bollywood, every Friday destiny changes. While some achieve heights of stardom, others vanish into obscurity. Some decided to leave for good and settle abroad, far away from the limelight. Here are some actresses who left Bollywood and settled far away from the industry and their own country.





Preity Zinta - Preity was one of the most successful names in Bollywood in the late 90s and early to mid-2000s. But after a while, she stopped doing films and settled in Los Angeles with her husband Jean Goodenough.





Meenakshi Seshadri - She was a part of several popular films like 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Shahenshah.' She married Harish Masoor in 1995 at the peak of her career and shifted to the USA.





Mallika Sherawat - After becoming an overnight sensation with 'Murder', Mallika's career didn't take off. She now lives in Los Angeles and often shares her house pictures on her social media handles.





Rambha - Yesteryear actress Rambha has acted in a lot of films in different languages. She is married to NRI businessman Inder Kumar and has been living with her family in Canada for many years.