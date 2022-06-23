President of Korea Singers Association under fire for requesting BTS to keep working

BTS announced that they would like to take a break in order to focus on their solo activities, though they are not disbanding. Jungkook even assured fans that BTS is forever.

This announcement caused quite a stir worldwide. HYBE stocks dipped, some fans were and are still sad while some fans support their decision.

Lee Ja Yeon, the president of Korea Singers Association, wrote to Big Hit, begging BTS not to go on a hiatus. She requested them to re-consider their decision, claiming that this would hamper South Korea's image, tourism and BTS hallyu wave.

This came as a complete shock because the members made it clear that they have thought over their decision several times and could finally confirm that they needed some time for themselves.

Lee Ja Yeon started receiving backlash from fans immediately. Fans have taken to twitter to support BTS's decision. #LEAVEBTSALONE is trending on twitter.

