President Moon Jae In reveals why he made BTS the Special Envoys of Future Generation and Culture!

BTS sat down with the UN's undersecretary-general-Global communications Melissa Fleming to reveal why the Sustainable Development Goals are important to them. The President of South Korea was also present with them during the interview. The band said that they are as much a part of the future generation as they are of today's as they still have their life ahead of us and that is why SDG goals are very important to them. ANd it is very important to produce equal benefits for all.

President Moon Jae In said that BTS is appointed as special Envoys because they consistently deliver the message of hope and unity through their music even during the pandemic. HE believes that they are special people because they send back the love they receive from around the world and spread positivity all around. BTS can make young people make more active participants in SDG goals through their support and voice and young people will implement SDG goals with BTS's participation.

Many political leaders around the world believe that influential figures must speak about climate change and vaccinations as the need of the hour. BTS having that fanbase that is ready to actively participate and implement what their artist asks them gives that special privilege to them which makes them very important to SDG implementation.