Prithviraj Trailer out: Are you feeling what I am feeling?

The story of the greatest Samrat is coming...

Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan

The reactions that are coming over the trailer are very exciting!

This trailer didn't give that goosebump as was expecting... Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are just too good! Glad to see Sanjay Dutt doing such roles, and about Akshay, let's pray he gives justice to this legendary role...

This is something we needed. More historic films should be made. Manushi shined in the trailer. I was not expecting her to give this dialogue delivery in her first film.