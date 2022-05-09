Prithviraj Trailer released, Manushi Chillar will surprise you with her performance!

Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World pageant in the year 2017, is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar. Manushi and Akshay will come together for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that will go on floors in the latter half of the year. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Manushi is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut as the source said, "She is doing a lot of acting and dance workshops. She has been reading about the time zone in which the period saga is set in. It's an epic love story that will be one of the biggest highlights from the production house in the coming years,"



