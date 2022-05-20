Priyanka Can't Keep Calm about Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush starrer The Gray Man

Priyanka will play an agent in this show, so she decided to promote another spy film, The Gray Man. The film, which stars big names like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, also features popular Indian actor Dhanush. Priyanka Chopra posted a poster of the film with the caption "I'm so excited" in a recent Instagram story. The photo was a compilation of individual posters of the stars, with Ryan Gosling described as The Uncatchable, Chris Evans as The Unstoppable, Dhanush as Lethal Force, and Ana de Armas as The Untraceable.