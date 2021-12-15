Priyanka Chopra is all set to kill us!

Priyanka Chopra is currently doing promotions for her upcoming Hollywood movie Matrix Resurrection! Today she posted on her Instagram her Day 2 promotion look which is definitely gonna kill everyone!

Priyanka Chopra has always looked drop-dead gorgeous and has got amazing fashion sense! Be it Bollywood or Hollywood she has always made a stunning red carpet appearance with her unique fashion sense!

She has always been the only actress who could play with fashion, that's the only reason we call her fashion queen! Yet again she hasn't failed to conquer her own position in looking stunning in front of the media!

What are your thoughts about this?