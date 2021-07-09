Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's age gap is a problem but Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's is fine?

There's always so many double standards when it comes to judging that it ends up being a prejudice at some point. Age gaps have their fair share of debates with people saying that it's a choice and also opinions that it's uncomfortable because two people are in very different mental spaces when the gap is massive.

One of the most evident trolling that comes to mind is when Priyanka Chopra started dating Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger than her. There were so many hate articles about her. When they were pictured together and even later when they married, I saw so many comments saying they look like mother and son. It was derogatory of course, and in poor taste. They still get called out for it often.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also share the exact same age gap of 10 years. While Ranbir and Alia are also trolled as a couple (for reasons I'm not very sure about), I haven't seen many bring in the age factor like they do with Priyanka and Nick.

There's really no consistency with haters. Or better yet, just don't send unnecessary hate.