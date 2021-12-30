Priyanka Chopra asked Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to say yes to the Jee Le Zara film!

For a very long time, both Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif wanted to do a movie together! Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar revealed that actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif got a call from Priyanka Chopra related to the movie Jee Le Zara. It was Priyanka Chopra who asked both the actresses to say yes to the movie.

Katrina and Alia did not know that Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar wanted to make a girls movie.

This female road trip movie is based on three actors which are all set to release in 2022.

Zoya Akhtar while speaking to Film Companion revealed that " It was Farhan's idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses not knowing about Farhan saying that 'We want to work together because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players."





We will get to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas working in a Bollywood movie after a very long time. Not only that but we will also see her starring opposite industries best actresses Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif! I am toh very excited about this film and seriously can't wait to watch it on big screen!